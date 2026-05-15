Blatant hypocrisy is ignored by the left! Harrison Ford & other celebrities fly on private jets for personal and recreational purposes every day while living large with personal carbon footprints exceeding entire middle-class communities as they issue dire predictions and tell everyone else to reduce the quality of their lives to save the planet!! Pure pathetic hypocrisy! https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2026/05/14/video-harrison-ford-calls-for-extended-social-justice-for-indigenous-peoples-killed-in-cold-blood-in-commencement-address/

The entire climate change movement is about control, money & power. Al Gore compiled over $300 million of climate change money while living in an opulent 20 room home with a pool and security gate, set on a 2.09-acre estate and a carbon footprint larger than most residential developments combined! In one month, Gore’s home consumed more electricity than the average family uses in 34 months. The electricity used just to heat Gore’s swimming pool would power six homes for a year. Gore lives by the motto: Rules for thee but not for me. Gore believes in the paradigm: Establishment 1st, Party 2nd, General Population LAST! https://www.investors.com/politics/editorials/al-gores-climate-change-hypocrisy-is-as-big-as-his-energy-sucking-mansion/

Energy is the lifeblood of any first world nation. The globe has warmed and cooled with the climate constantly changing over millions of millennia long before mankind even existed. That pattern will continue throughout human existence and long after mankind is extinct. For America to stand down on energy and allow China to become the dominate super power on planet earth is utterly foolish & will ultimately result in America no longer existing as a free 1st world global superpower nation as we’ve known America to exist throughout our lifetimes.

I don’t think most people deny that our climate changes. Yes, that is a fact. Our ability to control it, if we even can have a significant impact on controlling it is another matter entirely. We humans tend to wildly over estimate our significance on many things.

1. First, if the globe warms too much, it won’t just be America but everyone that’s impacted.

2. Humans may be the smallest factor controlling earth’s future climate due to far more powerful universal factors beyond human control such as the activity of our sun, the tilt of the earth’s axis which is constantly shifting; solar winds, solar radiation, the movement of the earth’s constantly shifting geomagnetic field that causes our magnetic north and south poles to continuously move over geological time scales, and many other factors of which we may not even be aware.

3. Pouring money into other nations enriching corrupt establishment people in those nations is foolish.

4. America, maybe more than any other nation on earth, can likely develop clean energy technical knowledge which can be shared with others by not giving away our wealth in return for the false hope those nations will use that money as efficiently and as effectively as we and other tech savvy nations would use that money; it’s about cost-benefit affect.

5. Our globe has cycled between global ice ages and tropical conditions in our most northern & southern latitudes long before man or civilization ever existed. Why does anyone think those cycles are going to end because we do or fail to do something? Yes, we should do all we can to develop clean energy. How to do it is what we’re unfortunately fighting about. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Earth’s_magnetic_field