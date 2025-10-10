Evidently, the hard anti-American communist-socialist left that holds to the commitment to throw sand in the gears of everything is going to hold an utterly ridiculous “No Kings” protest on 10/18/2025! President Trump is certainly not a king. President Trump is a duly elected president who won the popular vote, all of the swing states, the electoral college and won 936 counties in America or 82.6% of America’s counties vs Kamala Harris winning 219 counties equaling only 17.4% of America’s 1,255 counties! How does that make President Trump a king? The GOP won the House of Representatives and the Senate in America’s 2024 election. Kings are anointed, often by force and with no vote by anyone. Presidents are elected and President Trump was the choice of America’s electorate by an overwhelming margin!

Radical leftists are intentionally throwing sand in the gears of everything as they attempt to disrupt everything with professional protesters and useful idiot followers: think about critical race theory, defunding the police, open borders, sanctuary jurisdictions where criminal illegal aliens roam free, cashless bail & releasing violent predatory criminals back into society to re-offend, zero-integrity elections with no photo IDs, cancel culture, drag queens in elementary schools intentionally confusing children & disrupting traditional education, black lives matter Marxists, advocates for ESG (Environmental Social Governance), DEI (Diversity Equity Inclusion), racial/gender and class division & other “true believers” who believe everything they’re told by their leftist Marxist leaders and politicians who are enriching themselves while increasing their power via the “useful idiots”, as Lenin & Stalin referred to them. They are attempting to throw sand in the gears of everything. https://www.commondreams.org/views/2017/01/18/throw-sand-gears-everything

I’ve never had a policy knowledgeable person explain, I mean specifically explain in detail, what actions Trump took that were so bad for them personally or for America? Which of his actions were wrong? So far in his second (2nd) term, Trump has:

· Ended six wars and may be on the verge of ending the Hamas-Israel war that Hamas Instigated on October 7, 2023; · Destroyed Iran’s nuclear weapons program; · Secured our southern border – Remember: those who violate our federal immigration laws are NOT ABOVE THE LAW; · Enacted no tax on tips or social security for seniors; · Began enforcing our federal immigration & criminal laws emphasizing that those who violate our federal immigration laws and other laws are not above the law; · Strengthened our military & making merit matter; · Improved the economy with everyone’s 401Ks, IRAs and investment significantly higher with the stock market at record levels; · Ending the impositions imposed on girls & women to share their showers, locker rooms and intimate spaces with males or being forced to risk injury by competing against males in physical sports;

Here is a list of Trump’s Actions, NOT WORDS, taken during his first (1st) term that benefitted all Americans:

· Negotiated historic peace agreements in the Middle East between Israel and Bahrain, Jordan, the UAE, Morocco and Sudan, collectively known as the Abraham Accords;

· Negotiated a historic peace agreement between Serbia and Kosovo that includes Kosovo recognizing Israel, and Serbia agreeing to move its embassy to Jerusalem;

· Enacted the USMCA benefiting America, Mexico and Canada while rescinding NAFTA;

· Enacted the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act which created more than 8700 Economic Opportunity Zones in the poorest communities in all 50 states. It’s estimated to be worth $100 BILLION in investment & provides massive capital gains breaks for new businesses and development established in those areas;

· Negotiated a trade agreement with China that Obama and Dems predicted could never be done;

· Negotiated historic peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates;

· Appointed more than 200 federal judges;

· Reinstated the American missile defense system canceled by Obama in Eastern Europe (Obama cancelled the system after Putin threatened to escalate in Ukraine if Obama proceeded but President Trump demonstrated strength & called Putin’s bluff);

· Provided lethal aid to Ukraine against Russian interests unlike Obama never did;

· Trump has proposed a $500 million investment plan to open 500,000 new black-owned businesses across the country that could provide 3 million new jobs in predominantly black neighborhoods. Trump’s plan aims to protect jobs in black communities by continuing to clamp down on illegal immigration and by maintaining law and order to protect the new black-owned businesses;

· Increased America’s production of energy, the life blood of any economy, making America less dependent on the Middle East (OPEC), Russia, Iran, Venezuela or other enemies for our energy needs;

· Incentivized American manufacturing to reduce our dependency upon China or other anti-American nations for our vital necessities:

· Formally recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moved the U.S. Embassy there in addition to leading other nations to do likewise! (as former presidents promised to do but never did);

· Eliminated Iranian terrorist mastermind Qasem Soleimani, essentially crushed ISIS, and neutralized its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi;

· Signed the Taylor Force Act into law, cutting off aid to the Palestinian Authority as long as it pays support to the families of terrorists;

· In 2018, President Trump signed the groundbreaking First Step Act, a criminal justice bill which enacted reforms that make our justice system fairer and help former inmates successfully return to society;

· Brought about the lowest black and minority unemployment levels in 50+ years;

· Pardoned Jack Johnson - 1st Black heavyweight boxing champion, pardoned after 100 years for transporting a white woman across state lines & having sex (Obama refused to do it);

· The First Step Act’s reforms addressed inequities in sentencing laws that disproportionately harmed Black Americans and reformed mandatory minimums that created unfair outcomes;

· The First Step Act expanded judicial discretion in sentencing of non-violent crimes;

· Over 90% of those benefitting from the retroactive sentencing reductions in the First Step Act are Black Americans;

· The First Step Act provides rehabilitative programs to inmates, helping them successfully rejoin society and not return to crime;

· Trump increased funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) by more than 14%;

· Made HBCUs a priority by creating the position of executive director of the White House Initiative on HBCUs;

· Trump signed legislation forgiving Hurricane Katrina debt that threatened HBCUs;

· Trump received the Bipartisan Justice Award at a historically black college for his criminal justice reform accomplishments;

· Established America’s first cold case task force consisting of seven (7) initial offices to investigate and solve cold cases involving missing and murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives.

· Created medical cost transparency for the 1st time in American history;

· Cut bureaucratic red tape creating the Wuhan Coronavirus vaccine in 2020 rather than the normal three (3) year timeline;

· Signed an executive order combating anti-Semitism on college campuses

· Blocked all Kaspersky virus protection software from being sold in America against Russian interests which Obama never did;

· Increased opposition to the Nord Stream 2 Russia to Germany pipeline which, if it’s built, will make Germany dependent on Russia for 60% of their energy, against Russian interests which Obama never did;

· Although ISIS is still a formidable terrorist organization, President Trump all but eliminated ISIS strongholds (caliphate) which Obama had allowed to grow;

· Applied pressure resulting in the increased contributions by foreign nations to NATO against Russian interests which Obama never did;

· Rebuilt our military which Obama had weakened;

· Rescinded hundreds of dysfunctional regulations and created a business-friendly America;

· Cut taxes and provided for a cost-effective process enabling corporations to repatriate dollars and assets back into America;

· Brought about the lowest black and minority unemployment levels in 50+ years before the virus;

· Created medical cost transparency for the 1st time in American history;

· Enacted for the first time in history a policy of making choice available to veterans;

· Began to secure America’s borders;

· Stopped the flow of mass immigration into America;

· Strengthened America’s energy sector putting America on the road to becoming energy independent and weakening America’s enemies, especially Russia & Iran, who are dependent on energy sales to fund their military, terror and war machines.