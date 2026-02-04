Every teacher, administrator and facilitator in the Jefferson County, Colorado public school district along with anyone associated with this school indoctrination program teaching children or others to obstruct justice, forcibly assault federal law enforcement agents to “de-arrest” criminal illegal aliens, doxing federal agents, etc. should be fired, arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Likewise, every instructor, administrator, funding entity or facilitator associated with this program or similar programs in any institution or facility should be terminated from their respective jobs and prosecuted by the DOJ-FBI. Parents should also file civil lawsuits in both state and federal court.

Any & all school districts, NGOs (non-government organizations), non-profits or institutions in America engaged in anti-ICE or any other illegal activities should be prevented from receiving any federal grant money, benefits or other monies for any purpose whatsoever until they are in full compliance with the law.

Indoctrinating children to commit federal crimes is beyond sick; It’s criminal. Corrupting the morals of a minor by Inciting children to obstruct justice, engage in insurrectional or seditious activities, dox or assault law enforcement is illegal. Not only should state officials revoke the accreditation status of this or any other school district engaged in illegal activities, the teaching certificates of all involved teachers should be revoked. Additionally and most importantly, the Department of Justice should prosecute all involved for violations the U.S. Code Title 18, Sections 1501 (Interfering With a Federal Officer), 111 (Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding a Federal Officer), 2383 (Rebellion or insurrection), 371 (Conspiracy to Commit an Offense) and 1952 (Protecting Law Enforcement from Doxxing Act). Furthermore, parents should file compensatory and punitive lawsuits against everyone involved in the harm that has been inflicted on their children. https://townhall.com/tipsheet/josephchalfant/2026/02/03/colorado-public-school-gives-class-on-how-to-doxx-ice-agents-n2670634