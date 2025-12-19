Brown University had 20 rapes on campus last year, a homeless guy living in the basement of the building where the shooting occurred without knowing it, very limitted camera surveillance in the building where the shooting occurred because they said the building was old & you can’t put new cameras in an old building, emotional (not physical) safe spaces on campus, prohibitions of weapons for self-protection and defense and an 8-billion-dollar endowment fund to use for their leftist agenda & purposes!! Yet, tuition and fees at Brown University for a single year = $71,312. The Providence Chief of Police DIDN’T KNOW if Brown’s University police cars had dashboard cameras – you can’t make that up! This is an example of pathetically incompetent leftist DEI establishment people controlling our educational institutions in a leftist DEI environment in a leftist DEI jurisdiction! https://www.providencejournal.com/story/news/education/2022/10/22/brown-university-title-ix-suit-can-move-forward-judge-rules/10563940002/

An average year at Yale costs about $91,000 & is offering worthless leftist courses on celebrities! A significant part of Yale’s curriculum, and the curriculums at most universities are intended to line of pockets of the tenured establishment & to indoctrinate students. This nonsense is what students are paying for! The left is simply out of touch with reality. How is a course about Beyonce going to help someone begin a career or better their lives? Answer: it isn’t! https://apnews.com/article/beyonce-yale-college-class-music-politics-60ed2a72ea8975b95586119337607f9c

Safety, security, functionality, competence, academics, merit and education through meaningful life impacting career orientated courses are secondary to leftist political agendas. The results are evident in the real world where China and other nations are surpassing America in science, math, technical skills and other meaningful disciplines that will result in America’s global decline as a dominate global super power unless there is a complete and total systemic 180ᵒ paradigm correction.