Under previous Attorneys General, FBI Director James Comey, FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and other upper echelon DOJ-FBI administrators, the Clinton Foundation & the Clinton Global Initiative non-profits were untouchable in spite of being two of the most corrupt Machiavellian deceitful organizations on planet earth. That example serves as only one of many examples of what became a pervasive, omnipresent, ubiquitous cultural custom and practice of abusive illegal corruption within America’s federal institutions.

The corruption, malfeasance and political weaponization of the DOJ-FBI along with our intelligence agencies was sickening, absolutely sickening! The abusive illegal conduct in multiple operations including but not limitted to the IRS targeting of conservative organizations, Operation Fast & Furious, Operations Crossfire Hurricane, Crossfire Razor, the Mid-Year Exam, the entire weaponized seditious Russiagate Conspiracy, multiple illegal violations of a variety of laws & federal rules regarding the civil privacy rights of journalists & private citizens and so much more! Operating outside of the law and our constitutional boundaries became a cultural custom and practice wherein the upper echelon executives & administrators of our federal institutions viewed themselves as being all powerful and above the law.

For reasons that defy all logic other than believing that America, as we’ve known America to exist as a rule of law nation, must be transformed at all costs into a socialist or communist society, those on the hard left simply refuse to acknowledge or want to eliminate the corruption that’s become ensconced within our federal institutions in spite of the overwhelming irrefutable documented smoking gun evidence. It’s almost as though many democrats and those on the left actually believe that if our federal institutions need to violate the law in order to transform America, then so be it – it’s worth the cost.

This overall corrupt governmental weaponization that grew to be ubiquitous throughout the upper echelons of our federal institutions MUST be ended and all involved federal officials must be held accountable if any trust is ever to be restored in our federal institutions. https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/shut-it-down-bombshell-fbi-timeline-chronicles-political-interference