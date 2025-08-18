Democrats support sanctuary jurisdictions protecting violent criminal illegal alien predators along with all others who've violated America's immigration laws as they hypocritically cry, "NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW" - except the illegals to whom they provide sanctuary of course. Democrats support open borders allowing unvetted people from all over the globe into America knowing that many of them are violent criminal predators, cartel members, terrorists and operatives from enemy nations guaranteeing the deaths, rapes and victimization of innocent citizens and endangering America’s national security. Democrats support males being in female locker rooms, showers & other intimate spaces in addition to playing physical sports against females which exposes females to injuries and the loss of scholarships, awards and dollars. Democrats support releasing violent criminal predators with no bonds or extremely low bonds thus endangering innocent citizens and all potential witnesses. Democrats support the policies that led Venezuela from being the wealthiest nation with the highest standard of living in South America to being the most impoverished nation in South America. The politics of today’s democrats are far closer to those of the late Fidel Castro, Che Guevara, Hugo Chavez than to our late President John Fitzgerald Kennedy.

