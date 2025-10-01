Democrats shut the government down by blocking a clean budget continuing resolution extending the existing budget for seven (7) weeks until November 21, 2025, because democrats want:

· Illegal aliens to receive free health care paid for by tax paying Americans

· Covid era benefits that have expired to be re-instated

· Ending the rural healthcare fund established by republicans

· Refunding public broadcasting system

· Refunding approximately $1.5 trillion in government spending

Hopefully, the GOP will NEVER agree to those conditions. Taxpaying Americans cannot provide free health care to tens of millions of illegal aliens who democrats illegally allowed into America via their open border policies. Covid era spending cannot continue forever.

This continuing budget resolution is NOT perfect as it reinstates much of the foreign aid President Trump previously discontinued which the democrats should love as they always place America’s needs second to the wants of other nations. You’d think democrats would love it as it extends many of the spending provisions they previously acquired under Biden. The GOP should modify this continuing resolution by eliminating all spending that has been cut under the Trump administration rather than allowing much of it to be reinstated! https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2025/10/01/speaker-johnson-wasnt-going-to-allow-this-cnn-host-lie-about-the-schumer-shutdown-n2664266