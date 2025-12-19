Dr. Fadi Yousef Kablawi of the North Miami Islamic Center in Miami, who is also a Miami dentist, should realize there is a solution to fulfill his sociopathic self-righteous belief that the United States has committed so much injustice globally that it warrants divine punishment; but that punishment has not been rendered because of the presence of righteous Muslims within America! The solution is so simple it’s amazing he hasn’t had the intelligence to think of it! Kablawi and all of his so-called righteous followers can leave the America. Then God will impose whatever punishment Kablawi believes is deserved!

Kablawi also asserted that there is no difference between Republicans and Democrats, alleging that both parties are “led by Satan” and for the establishment of Sharia law. Kablawi has called Jews tyrannical prayed for the annihilation of Jews while advocating the seizure of Jewish land and property! https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2025/12/17/miami-imam-u-s-deserves-divine-punishment-trump-human-garbage-the-foot-of-the-dirtiest-somali-is-cleaner-than-your-face/

For example, the Pew Research Center study revealed that only 39% of Muslims polled in America said that Muslims in the U.S. should be subject to American courts! When 61% of any culture does not believe in the governing legal system within the existing culture of any nation, conflict is 100% guaranteed to occur. https://centerforsecuritypolicy.org/nationwide-poll-of-us-muslims-shows-thousands-support-shariah-jihad/