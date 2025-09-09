Decarlos Brown Jr. was allowed to stab 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska to death because soft on crime democrats refuse to keep violent criminal predators incarcerated! It's their established custom & practice. No matter how many die at the hands of criminals with long records, they're never going to change. A 100% guaranteed solution is to lock up bad guys for life or until they're too old to reoffend after their first violent offense. Of course, that's never going to happen & more are going to die and be victimized needlessly. https://abc11.com/post/iryna-zarutska-woman-stabbed-death-charlotte-train-suspect-arrested-random-attack/17764197/

One fact is NOT arguable: An imprisoned criminal predator or an insane person locked in an insane asylum cannot victimize an innocent citizen in the community. No one can argue otherwise. If the bad guy isn't there, the bad guy can't attack a member of the community. Crimes against persons require the presence of the person. A bad guy locked in a cell for life can't harm others because the bad guy is confined in the cell. Democrats can’t seem to figure that out.

Guaranteed solution to reduce crimes committed with guns, knives & all other violent criminal offenses: LOCK UP BAD GUYS = REDUCED VIOLENCE & PREDATORY CRIME!! Nationwide gun control won't reduce violence any more than nationwide drug control reduced drug use! Simple & 100% guaranteed proven solution to significantly reduce the number of violent crimes committed by violent criminal predator offenders is to keep them in prison until they die or are too old to re-offend. Violent offenders recidivate at a higher rate than non-violent offenders. Over 60 percent (63.8%) of violent offenders nationwide recidivated by being rearrested for a new crime or for a violation of supervision conditions. In Washington D.C., prior firearm offenders repeat their offenses at an astounding rate of 87% according to D.C.’s Police Chief Robert Contee!! Without a doubt, if we want to have the largest impact on reducing the incidence of violent crime, removing violent people from society for life or until they are too old to re-offend will produce the most effective method of reducing criminal activity involving guns or other deadly weapons. https://www.ussc.gov/research/research-reports/recidivism-among-federal-violent-offenders?fbclid=IwAR0IdnSO0hO6KBjMCrmCjvfPAL-xic-QR8UxoCQ_XUeaYBL29mVhjE2nwn4