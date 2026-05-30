I’ve often written that democrats DON’T CARE about innocent citizens being victimized. This case is just one more of many thousand examples proving my point. Cristobal Liobardo Vasquez-Sanchez is a violent predatory illegal alien sex offender with over a dozen prior offenses who was INTENTIONALLY RELEASED and he stalked and raped another innocent woman. Anyone with a brain knew with 100% certainty he’d reoffend yet, rather than honoring an ICE detainer, they INTENTIONALLY RELEASED HIM! https://www.foxnews.com/us/spanberger-ripped-ignored-ice-detainer-illegal-alien-18-prior-charges-accused-sex-assault

Actions speak louder than words. If leftist democrats cared, they would not have opened the border in the first place! If they cared they would not give sanctuary to illegal aliens! If they cared, they would honor detainers and INVITE ICE agents into jails and police stations to arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens without the need to conduct dangerous operations that expose officers and others to greater risk! Yeah, democrats “say” they care but their actions prove they DO NOT CARE!

One of the primary reasons leftist democrats will never cooperate with ICE, will continue releasing violent predatory illegal aliens back into the community and view innocent citizens as a price worth paying is that congressional seats, federal dollars and political power are proportional to the census numbers in states and legislative districts. Illegal aliens are counted in the census so leftists want to protect illegal aliens to increase congressional seats in blue jurisdictions via the census & to further their leftist agenda goals.

The fact that almost all of the thousands of cases that have occurred remain unreported by America’s leftist legacy media venues also proves their lack of integrity. News media venues omitting current events not aligning with a political agenda are NOT NEWS VENUES; THEY ARE PROPAGANDA VENUES acting as enemies within by furthering a leftist anti-American agenda. Legacy media venues ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNOW (formerly MSNBC), et. al almost always fail to accurately report on any issue not aligning with their leftist agendas.