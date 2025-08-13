No one should expect a final deal or settlement based on this single meeting between Trump & Putin on the Russia-Ukraine war. Although Putin knows it will NEVER happen, I'll wager he's going to "joke" about wanting Alaska back! In reality, I'm sure he'd contemplate attempting to take it back if America ever again has a weak, cowardly president who would fear WWIII and capitulate. Putin though, is not stupid and he knows Trump would merely laugh about it never happening and that would be the end of it - for now.

Putin believes he has the upper hand in this negotiation in terms of at least gaining a significant amount of previously Ukrainian territory and expanding Russia's geographical footprint and assets in terms of rare earth minerals, Black Sea access and other resources. Putin believes that the EU/NATO nations will not have the resolve to continue over the long haul of another four or five years of continuing to pour money and resources into funding and supporting Ukraine's resistance to Putin's aggression. Putin does not care about the number of Russians, North Koreans, Ukrainians or others who may die throughout this conflict. The lives of others mean nothing to him.

Putin knows America is not going to put American boots on the ground to defend a non-NATO nation. Putin believes the EU/NATO nations will not put boots on the ground in Ukraine even though Putin's allies such as North Korea & China have done so for him.

On the other hand, Putin knows Trump is strong and has the resolve coupled with the will to confront Putin & Russia by imposing maximum economic pressure via sanctions, secondary sanctions, tariffs, secondary tariffs, banking restrictions, international trading actions/pressures and more which will make life difficult for Russia and generate international pressure to end this conflict. Russia’s economy depends on oil & energy creating a potential Achille’s heel if enough pressure can be brought to bear on that obvious weakness. Of course, others likewise have to be willing to bear the brunt of higher oil prices if Russia’s product is removed from the market. Putin knows that western nations are soft and may be unwilling to bear that brunt or make such sacrifices to stop Russia’s war machine in Ukraine.

Putin is exponentially stronger today in terms of his position than he was in January, 2021, when Trump left office. Due to the amount of Russian blood and treasure Putin has put into this war that he was able to fund when Biden lifted the oil sanctions, Putin would rather die and create WWIII than lose face, standing & prestige by returning to Russia’s previous 2014 or 2020 boundaries. I believe any possible settlement will allow Putin to save some face with some minor and minimally significant gains enabling him to claim at home that he achieved his goals & objectives. The alternative to such a settlement is a very long-term conflict likely ending with American & NATO boots on the ground and a vastly expanded war with unpredictable and unintended consequences. https://news.sky.com/story/ukraine-war-latest-moscow-putin-trump-zelenskyy-russia-witkoff-missiles-talks-ceasefire-12541713