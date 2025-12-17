A federal or national domestic law enforcement agency is essential for any nation to maintain an orderly society. For any free nation to exist, it is essential that their federal domestic law enforcement strictly and without wavering adheres to the rule of law. That is no longer happening in America.

Under Obama & Biden there was very little difference between Russia’s FSB (former KGB), China’s Security Police or the politicized domestic law enforcement/intelligence agencies in communist and other totalitarian nations where the upper echelon of the domestic law enforcement/intelligence agencies and their upper echelon like-minded political allies in power are above the law resulting in the crimes of some being ignored or even viewed as acceptable while the crimes or actions of others will be investigated and selectively prosecuted.

The definition of organized crime is: Complex of highly centralized enterprises set up for the purpose of engaging in illegal activities. Usually, it’s for profit but profit is not limitted to money. Profit can be political power/influence or other types of value such as altering a nation’s political landscape, acquiring power or illegally advancing a political objective.

If the DOJ-FBI is anything, it is certainly a complex centralized and highly organized agency. Unfortunately, under Obama & Biden the DOJ-FBI had sadly established the custom and practice of selectively enforcing laws in addition to violating long standing policies, rules, regulations and dozens of federal laws for political or agenda driven purposes. The DOJ-FBI unarguably functioned as both a domestic law enforcement agency and a highly organized criminal agency/enterprise operating in violation of The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO - 18 U.S. Code Chapter 96).

Over recent years over 20 FBI agents have come to congressional senators & representatives as whistleblowers about the political weaponization/corruption of the FBI. In spite of multiple felonies, fraudulent FISA warrants, Brady violations, alteration/destruction of evidence and much more, so far there are have been virtually ZERO consequences!

Under Obama and Biden, the DOJ-FBI and other government agencies have a long history of engaging in criminal activity as exemplified by multiple actions over the last dozen or more years, some of which are listed below:

· The DOJ-ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives) illegally conducted Operation Fast & Furious by illegally trafficking automatic firearms to Mexican drug cartels that resulted in the murder of Border Patrol Officer Brian Terry in 2010 and an unknown number (likely in the hundreds) of Mexican citizens. Additionally, a Fast & Furious firearm illegally trafficked by ATF agents under the direction of AG Eric Holder (Obama’s “wingman”) ended up being used in the November, 2015 Paris terrorist attacks. This operation violated numerous clauses of USC 18 § 922 AND § 924. These federal firearms felonies in addition to the violations of Mexican laws were ignored by the DOJ-FBI. https://www.cnn.com/2013/08/27/world/americas/operation-fast-and-furious-fast-facts/index.html#:~:text=CNN%20%E2%80%94%20Here%E2%80%99s%20a%20look%20at%20Operation%20Fast,believed%20to%20be%20connected%20to%20Mexican%20drug%20cartels.

· Multiple federal laws were broken under multiple sub sections of USC 26 § 6103 and § 7213 when Lois Learner and the IRS illegally transferred over a million pages of tax returns to the DOJ in 2010 as part of a conspiracy to target conservative non-profit and other groups in an effort to impact the political landscape during the Tea Party movement. Those crimes were ignored by our DOJ-FBI. https://www.investors.com/politics/editorials/irs-scandal-no-end-to-lois-lerners-lawlessness/#:~:text=Former%20IRS%20official%20Lois%20Lerner%20transmitted%20some%201.25,of%202010.%20%28AP%29%20Licensing%2005%3A47%20PM%20ET%2006%2F29%2F2016

· Attorney General Eric Holder was held in contempt of congress in 2012 for refusing to turn over Fast & Furious documents to congress and preventing effective congressional oversight. AG Holder, as the head of the DOJ, decided not to prosecute himself. https://www.newsweek.com/eric-holder-contempt-case-steve-bannon-sentence-double-standards-1753963

· Attorney General Eric Holder violated the Hatch Act in 2013 when he openly stated his political commitment and bias regarding the enforcement of the law when he stated, “I’m still the president’s wing man.”, referring to President Obama. That violation of the Hatch Act was ignored. https://www.politico.com/blogs/politico44/2013/04/eric-holder-im-still-the-presidents-wingman-160861

· All DOJ-FBI investigation pertaining to the illegal sale of 20% of America’s uranium holdings to Russia organized by Hillary, John Kerry & others in addition to the illegal activities of the Clinton Foundation & Clinton Global Initiative were ordered to be shut down and discontinued in spite of existing probable cause to acquire indictments. https://www.justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/clinton-foundation-and-uranium-one-inquiry-died-after-statute

· James Clapper, former National Intelligence Director under Obama committed perjury in violation of 18 USC § 1621 and § 1623 when he was asked directly during congressional testimony in 2013, “Does the NSA collect any type of data at all on millions, or hundreds of millions of Americans?” by Senator Ron Wyden, an Oregon democrat. It was a straight forward question. Clapper responded, “No, sir. … Not wittingly.” That was a flat out lie as Clapper later admitted when he said that his testimony was “the least untruthful” statement he could make! He only made that admission after Edward Snowden leaked documents proving Clapper lied! The DOJ-FBI ignored Clapper’s perjury! Clapper is a contributor at CNN & MSNBC. https://www.salon.com/2013/06/12/how_james_clapper_will_get_away_with_perjury/

https://jonathanturley.org/2013/07/03/perjury-by-permission-clapper-apologizes-for-false-testimony-and-the-congress-remains-silent/

· Selective enforcement was never more evident than during the Mid-Year Exam conducted by the FBI throughout 2015 and 2016 to investigate Hillary Clinton’s e-mail scandal involving her illegal secret private server & her staff violating well over a dozen federal laws. The investigation also discovered classified documents on the computer of convicted pedophile Anthony Weiner. It’s now proven via testimony, documents, FOIA and evidence acquired via civil litigation, journalists and more beyond all reasonable doubt that Hillary Clinton, her staff and others acting individually and as co-conspirators violated:

1. 18 U.S.C. 207.1(b) regarding the concealment, removal, mutilation, or destruction of govt. documents, information or property and it also disqualifies violators from holding any office under the United States; 2. 18 U.S.C. 286; 18 U.S.C. 371; 18 U.S.C. 641; 18 U.S.C. 793 (d), (e), and (f); 18 U.S.C. 798; 18 U.S.C. 1101; 18 U.S.C. 1505; 18 U.S.C. 1515 (b); ;18 U.S.C. 1924 (a); 18 U.S.C. 2071; 44 U.S.C. 3101; the Federal Records Act; the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA); the Department of State Foreign Affairs Manual 5 FAM 443.1; lying to the FBI; Code of Federal Regulations 36 CFR 1236.22; the “Sensitive Compartmented Information Nondisclosure Agreement” and the “Classified Information Nondisclosure Agreement” both of which Hillary Clinton personally signed. I’m probably missing a few! THEY ALL WALKED!! There is a culture of corruption at the highest levels of our federal institutions that MUST be changed or America will cease to be an exceptional nation. https://www.amazon.com/Russia-Hoax-Illicit-Hillary-Clinton/dp/0062872745/ref=sr_1_2?crid=1T4JES8GI1VLO&keywords=Gregg+Jarrett&qid=1672675031&sprefix=gregg+jarrett%2Caps%2C100&sr=8-2 https://www.amazon.com/Plot-Against-President-Congressman-Uncovered/dp/1546085025/ref=sr_1_3?crid=251KJFPTJG2F1&keywords=Lee+smith&qid=1672675256&sprefix=lee+smith%2Caps%2C124&sr=8-3

· Andrew McCabe, former deputy director and acting director of the FBI, lied under oath to protect Hillary Clinton (perjury – violation of 18 USC § 1621 and § 1623), leaked classified documents and information, lied to the FBI and violated the Hatch Act in 2016, but his crimes were ignored by the DOJ-FBI and he was never prosecuted. McCabe currently works for CNN. https://news.yahoo.com/fbi-investigators-mccabe-apologized-lying-151439831.html

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/02/14/us/politics/mccabe-trump.html?smid=fb-share&fbclid=IwAR3_SE5I3lwvUq_Qxr7i-bz_QI-mEwVH-tmoUwVmGf1WzJy6nkGSKy2FENc

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/ig-report-faults-ex-fbi-official-mccabe-for-lying-four-separate-times-congressman-says

https://news.yahoo.com/andrew-mccabe-lied-four-times-154103946.html

· John Brennan, former director of the CIA under Obama committed perjury in violation of 18 USC § 1621 and § 1623 when he testified to the congressional House Intelligence Committee in 1017 that the Steele dossier played no role in the creation of the intelligence community assessment on Russian interference that was presented to both President Obama and President elect Trump. That testimony was a flat out lie as has been subsequently revealed via the testimony of FBI supervisory counterintelligence analyst Brian Auten along with supporting documents and evidence gathered by Special Counsel Durham. Brennan currently works for MSNBC. https://thefederalist.com/2020/12/06/obama-cia-director-john-brennan-lies-again-about-no-spying-on-trumps-campaign/

https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/ex-cia-director-john-brennan-admits-he-may-have-had-bad-information-regarding-president-trump-and-russia

https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/372222-ex-cia-chief-steele-dossier-played-no-role-whatsoever-in/

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/rand-paul-source-says-john-brennan-pushed-discredited-steele-dossier

https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2019/12/11/tucker_carlson_john_brennan_lied_to_congress_about_steele_dossier_why_is_he_not_facing_perjury_charges.html#!

· Although the DOJ-FBI ignored all of the crimes that were committed, it’s now known due to the documents in the public domain, that there is probable cause to charge multiple upper echelon DOJ-FBI & other government officials with multiple crimes committed throughout 2016 & 2017 during FBI Operation Crossfire Razor and Operation Crossfire Hurricane during which documents were altered, fraudulent warrants were submitted to the FISA court, 302s & other government reports were falsified, the DOJ-FBI conspired with the DNC, Christopher Steele and others to lie and create the required suspicion as a pretext to knowingly and intentionally create probable cause, known to be untrue, to acquire warrants using self-created news stories for multiple unconstitutional actions that were committed and more as listed below:

1. USC 18 §1506 Theft or Alteration of record or process; 2. USC 18 § 1510 for Obstruction of criminal investigations; 3. USC 18 §1512 Retaliating against a witness, victim, or an informant; 4. USC 18 §1519 Destruction, Alteration, or Falsification of records in Federal investigations; 5. USC 18 §1521 Retaliating against a Federal judge or Federal law enforcement officer by false claim or slander of title in the public domain; 6. USC 18 §1621 Perjury; 7. USC 18 §1622 for Subornation of Perjury; 8. USC 18 §1623 False declarations before grand jury or court; 9. USC 18 § 241 & 242 for Conspiracy against rights & Deprivation of rights under color of law; 10. USC 18 §371 Conspiracy to commit an offense or to defraud the United States; 11. USC 42, § 1983 & 14141(regarding customs & practices) at a minimum; and. 12. A host of other civil claims under federal law along with a variety of other claims under established tort law 13. USC 28 § 530B governing the ethical standards for government attorneys, the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure and a variety of other applicable federal protocols, rules and procedures. https://www.amazon.com/Russia-Hoax-Illicit-Hillary-Clinton/dp/0062872745/ref=sr_1_2?crid=7ASJYOURFG9&keywords=gregg+jarrett&qid=1672677505&sprefix=Gregg+Jarrett%2Caps%2C109&sr=8-2 https://www.amazon.com/Witch-Hunt-Greatest-Delusion-Political/dp/0062960091/ref=pd_bxgy_img_sccl_1/142-1357943-2192224?pd_rd_w=el9Vq&content-id=amzn1.sym.7f0cf323-50c6-49e3-b3f9-63546bb79c92&pf_rd_p=7f0cf323-50c6-49e3-b3f9-63546bb79c92&pf_rd_r=HX9BPCYG0QYG3DNNN58R&pd_rd_wg=KJbeW&pd_rd_r=8affacf5-c295-48b1-83e0-4a3eaa410f8e&pd_rd_i=0062960091&psc=1 https://www.amazon.com/Plot-Against-President-Congressman-Uncovered/dp/1546085025/ref=sr_1_3?crid=1HGDUWA0B0VFU&keywords=lee+smith+books&qid=1672677629&s=books&sprefix=Lee+Smith%2Cstripbooks%2C103&sr=1-3 https://www.justice.gov/usao-ct/pr/fbi-attorney-admits-altering-email-used-fisa-application-during-crossfire-hurricane

· Former FBI director James Comey violated multiple federal laws, almost exactly as Hillary had done regarding her overall handling of classified information, when he illegally leaked four (4) government documents to Columbia University professor Daniel Richman in 2017, shortly after being fired, for the illegal purpose of using Richman to funnel the documents to the media for political purposes. Additionally, Comey stole other government documents which the FBI recovered from Comey’s personal residence 2017. The DOJ-FBI ignored all of the felonies Comey had committed. https://www.foxnews.com/politics/comeys-memo-leak-contact-had-special-government-employee-status-at-fbi

https://www.judicialwatch.org/judicial-watch-warns-fbi-obligation-recover-records-unlawfully-removed-former-director-james-comey/

· Selective enforcement demonstrating extreme malfeasance and gross negligence clearly occurred when the DOJ-FBI intentionally ignored and arguably aided and abetted the demonstrations occurring outside the homes of SCOTUS justices prior to and after the Court’s abortion decision in 2022 where criminal violations of Title 18, U.S. Code 1507 & arguably 1503 were occurring in plain view of the entire nation! https://www.foxnews.com/politics/doj-silent-abortion-protests-justices-homes-federal-law-prohibiting-pickets-influence-case

· Compare the selective enforcement actions of the DOJ-FBI against those who attacked the federal courthouse & attempted to kill federal officers over a period of months in 2020 and 2021 on multiple occasions in Portland, Oregon as compared to the actions of the DOJ-FBI regarding what happened in D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. Many of the same federal laws were violated in Portland as in D.C. Why aren’t the same efforts being made to find violent criminals who attacked the Federal courthouse repeatedly in Portland, Oregon? Answer: We are no longer a “Rule of Law” nation. We now are a nation living under a double standard, agenda driven, politically weaponized, two-tiered criminal processing system. https://nypost.com/2020/07/22/portland-protesters-barricade-courthouse-with-federal-officers-inside/

· Multiple crimes and constitutional violations were exposed and documented by the Twitter Files proving beyond all reasonable doubt that the DOJ-FBI and other agencies not only put their thumb on the electoral scale but smashed the fist of our federal government directly into the first amendment rights of Americans to freely communicate new and information:

1. Every time a federal official conspired with or requested a social media or search engine venue to take any action whatsoever, a Hatch Act & a constitutional violation occurred. Additionally, a violation of US Code Title 28, Code of Federal Regulation, Chapter I, Part 45 occurred for violations regarding political relationship clauses. Obviously, charges would include numerous counts – one (1) for each occurrence. 2. When federal officials planted mis-information that Hunter’s laptop was Russian disinformation or part of an illegal hacking operation, they violated their oath of office, violated the first amendment of the constitution, violated the Hatch Act in addition to multiple federal rules, regulations and policies again including US Code Title 28, Code of Federal Regulation, Chapter I, Part 45 occurred for violations regarding political relationship clauses. 3. Every time a federal government official requested an account, a legal comment or posts that were not violating any law to be suspended, suppressed or removed from any social media, search engine or other media venue, a violation of that citizen’s civil rights in violation of the constitutions & the U.S. Code, Title 18, Chapter 13, sections 241 & 242 for Conspiracy against the deprivation of rights under the color of law, regulation or custom occurred. Obviously, charges would include numerous counts – one (1) for each occurrence. 4. Every time a comment, a story, data or information was suppressed by Facebook, Twitter, or other social media, search engine or other publishing venues the DNC, the Biden campaign and the campaigns of others running for office received in-kind contributions in violation of federal election laws & regulations. Obviously, charges would include numerous counts – one (1) for each occurrence. https://www.judicialwatch.org/videos/twitter-files-are-proof-of-election-interference/ 5. A free representative republic functioning as a representative democracy depends on free communication of information. When the free communication of information is suppressed or controlled by a centralized power, not only are federal laws & the constitution violated, you no longer have a free representative republic nor even a truly free society. When the well of communication is poisoned by institutions who have monopolized the public communication venues acting to suppress speech not aligning with particular agendas or viewpoints, then we no longer have a free representative republic. Every single time that free communication was altered due to any government action whatsoever, a crime was committed.

· Hunter Biden answered “NO” on ATF form 4473 in 2018 to the question, “Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?” when purchasing a .38 caliber revolver that his wife later threw in a trash can and which was eventually retained by the Secret Service. That answer was a lie and violated USC 18 § 921. That felony had been ignored by the DOJ, the Secret Service and the FBI. There was no prosecution until it became impossible to ignore and a sweet heart plea deal was ruled unconstitutional. Biden ultimately pardoned Hunter. https://news.yahoo.com/hunter-biden-reportedly-violated-federal-152649044.html

· The proof of the Biden family corruption is irrefutable based on the information and data on Hunter Biden’s laptop computer along with three (3) cell phones, two (2) computers, a G-mail account containing 26,000+ e-mails and more which are all corroborated by the data on multiple other devices and testimony from Bevan Cooney, a Hunter Biden co-conspirator currently in prison who was also corroborated by CEO Tony Bobulinski of Sinohawk Holdings which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family. In addition to dozens of crimes committed, this poses an extreme national security risk vis-à-vis China. The DOJ-FBI has possessed Hunter Biden’s computer and has been aware of all of the aforementioned evidence and information for three (3) years but have taken no action. https://www.foxnews.com/politics/hunter-biden-business-associate-text-messages-joe-biden-meeting

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11250873/Hunter-Bidens-company-received-40MILLION-investment-Russian-oligarch-Yelena-Baturina.html

· DOJ-FBI corruptly protected Joe Biden. https://www.foxnews.com/politics/doj-ordered-hunter-biden-investigators-remove-any-reference-joe-biden-fara-probe-warrant-house-gop

· Without the appointment of a special prosecutor, it’s utterly impossible to know the number of crimes committed by President Biden, the president’s brother James Biden, Hunter Biden and other members of the Biden family, their business associates and others. Additionally, the international business deals and agreements made with China and multiple other countries, including many of America’s enemies, must be assessed and addressed. https://www.dailywire.com/news/hunter-bidens-laptop-documents-at-least-459-legal-violations-watchdog-group-says?fbclid=IwAR043lYnNmB5vcGQkkXBHCRpL6EtTYsrZlUQjMPMs4fDunW0KvhfVHWJlk4

· Again, without the appointment of a special prosecutor it would be impossible to know the dozens of federal laws being systemically broken on a daily basis on our southern border by federal authorities, cartel members, human traffickers, drug dealers and others as millions of unvetted illegal aliens from all over the world are flooding across our southern border and being transported and dispersed all over America.

The aforementioned examples constitute only a fraction of the criminal activity, selective enforcement, malfeasance and political weaponization that’s been exposed. Heaven only knows about the constitutional violations and offenses that have not been exposed. Our agenda driven politically weaponized FBI is not even a shadow of the professional law enforcement agency it once was. As previously stated, it would be hard to tell the difference between Russia’s FSB & our own DOJ-FBI under Obama and Biden.

The axiom that “Absolute power corrupts absolutely” applies to the Obama-Biden era status of our DOJ-FBI specifically and to many of our federal government agencies generally under their administrations. It’s still applicable to much of today’s deep state establishment. It’s also true that the amount of corruption that exists, and the abuse of power that occurs, is directly proportional to the amount of unchecked and unanswerable power possessed. America was the first nation on earth designed to be ruled by its people rather than by its government or royalty. Our founding fathers created a nation with checks and balances designed to limit government power. Sadly, over the decades since WWII, America has shifted away from the system designed in accordance with that original intent. Incrementally, via very small incremental steps over time, a new system has evolved that shifted the ruling power away from the general population of America to the people occupying powerful positions within our government and their establishment institutional allies.

The key question now is: Do we have the collective political will to correct the wrongs that have occurred and to restore America’s government institutions to function in accordance with the original intent of our founding fathers?

If the answer is yes, we need to recognize that the general population of America has lost trust in our federal institutions under our existing system in which the DOJ-FBI and our intelligence agencies now function with near unfettered absolute power. The DOJ is the top of America’s prosecutorial pyramid. There is no counter balancing institution or agency capable of prosecuting upper echelon DOJ personnel. For the most part, in terms of criminal prosecutorial authority, upper echelon DOJ-FBI officials answer to no one. Unless a special counsel is appointed with the authority to indict and prosecute, no one can arrest or prosecute upper echelon DOJ-FBI officials. The Inspector General has limitted investigative authority and has no grand jury power, no subpoena power and no prosecutorial power. The IG can recommend prosecution but if the DOJ officials decide NOT to prosecute themselves or whoever was referred, as is the norm, nothing can be done! The IG can report that “Yes, we found criminal violations” and the DOJ can say to the nation, “Yeah, but we disagree and there’s nothing you can do about it!” Congress can hold hearings under the guise of “oversight” but that’s about it. No one has the power to prosecute and impose meaningful prosecutorial criminal penalties or consequences. THE DOJ IS THE TOP OF THE PYRAMID with near unfettered and almost absolute power.

This is an extremely complex problem however; it can and must be corrected. The ongoing investigations and depositions of people like Jack Smith and others will be meaningless unless prosecutions are forthcoming. Without prosecutions resulting in meaningful consequences, it’s a 100% guarantee the corrupt weaponization of our federal institutions will become America’s norm in the same way as those customs and practices are the norms in Russia, China and almost all nations with strong centralized authoritarian governments.