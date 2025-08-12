If past wrongs continue to be ignored and are not made right, all trust in our government institutions will be forever lost. Additionally, if prosecutions do not occur, it’s 100% certain that the systemic illegal and corrupt customs and practices that have infected those institutions will continue unabated by future officials. It is now known with 100% certainty as proven by publicly released documents, testimonies and evidence that a complex & well-organized seditious conspiracy was orchestrated by the upper echelon members of our government institutions over a period of years against President Trump, the Trump administration and other individuals within President Trump’s orbit. It is also known that dozens of criminal, administrative and civil violations of our federal laws, rules, regulations were ignored by those very same officials and their co-conspirators.

All of this was ignored!! Due to the documents the DOJ-FBI and Adam Schiff were forced to release, there is currently a mountain of evidence in the public domain establishing probable cause to charge Hillary Clinton, John Brennan, James Clapper, Kevin Clinesmith, James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Susan Rice, Adam Schiff and Lisa Page along with other upper echelon DOJ-FBI offenders as well as other upper echelon federal officials with multiple crimes committed in Crossfire Razor against General Flynn. At a bare minimum, there is probable cause to initiate a RICO case under the federal RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act, U.S. Code Tittle 18, Part 1, Chapter 96, Sections 1961 through 1968 to charge:

1. U.S. Code Title 18, Chapter 73, Sections 1506 for Theft or Alteration of record or process, 1510 for Obstruction of criminal investigations, 1512 for Retaliating against a witness, victim, or an informant, 1519 for Destruction, Alteration, or Falsification of records in Federal investigations, and 1521 Retaliating against a Federal judge or Federal law enforcement officer by false claim or slander of title; in the public domain;

2. U.S. Code Title 18, Chapter 79, Sections 1621 for Perjury, 1622 for Subornation of Perjury, and 1623 for False declarations before grand jury or court;

3. U.S. Code Title 18, Chapter 13, Sections 241 & 242 for Conspiracy against rights and Deprivation of rights under color of law.

4. U.S. Code, Title 18, Chapter 19, Section 371 for Conspiracy to commit an offense or to defraud the United States.

5. U.S. Code, Title 18, Chapter 37, Section 798 for leaking classified information.

6. U.S. Code, Title 26, Chapter 75, Section 7213 for unauthorized exposure of classified information.

Additionally, there are multiple other federal laws, particularly under U.S. Code Title 28, Chapter 31, Section 530 B governing the ethical standards for government attorneys, the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure and a variety of other applicable federal protocols, rules and procedures. https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/obama-officials-fbi-invent-russia-collusion-narrative-andrew-mccarthy

This is just the tip of the ice-berg of the crimes that were covered up during the Mid-Year Exam alone. It’s now proven via testimony, documents, FOIA and evidence acquired via civil litigation, journalists and more beyond all reasonable doubt that Hillary Clinton and others acting individually and as co-conspirators violated:

1. 18 U.S.C. 2071 prohibiting the concealment, removal, or mutilation generally of any record, information, material, documents or property of the federal government and it also disqualifies violators from holding any office under the United States;

2. 18 U.S.C. 286 for defrauding the United States, or any department or agency thereof;

3. 18 U.S.C. 371 for conspiracy to commit offense against the United States government;

4. 18 U.S.C. 641 regulating federal government money or anything of value and records;

5. 18 U.S.C. 793 (d), (e), and (f) governing the gathering, transmitting or losing federal defense information;

6. 18 U.S.C. 798 prohibiting the disclosure of classified information;

7. 18 U.S.C. 1001 prohibiting the falsification, concealment or cover up of a material fact in federal investigations or proceedings;

8. 18 U.S.C. 1505 prohibiting the obstruction of proceedings before federal departments, agencies, and committees;

9. 18 U.S.C. 1924 (a) prohibiting the unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or material.;

10. 44 U.S.C. 3101 for violating federal records management requirements for agency heads;

11. Violating the Federal Records Act;

12. Violating the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA);

13. Violations of the Department of State Foreign Affairs Manual 5 FAM 443.1;

14. Violations of the Code of Federal Regulations 36 CFR 1236.22;

15. Violations of the Sensitive Compartmented Information Nondisclosure Agreement which Hillary Clinton personally signed; and

16. Violations of the Classified Information Nondisclosure Agreement which Hillary Clinton personally signed.

I’m probably missing a few! Hillary and all of her co-conspirators ALL WALKED!! There is a culture of corruption at the highest levels of our federal institutions that MUST be changed or America will cease to be an exceptional nation. https://www.justthenews.com/government/congress/exclusive-democrat-whistleblower-told-fbi-schiff-wwwroved-leaking-classified