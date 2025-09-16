· Both sides DON'T burn the flag.

· Both sides DON'T attack law enforcement officers.

· Both sides DON'T burn Tesla dealerships & vandalize Tesla vehicles.

· Both sides DON'T forcibly occupy college campuses, highways, wall street, etc.

· Both sides DON'T attack federal courthouses.

· Both sides DON'T call all those with whom they disagree fascists & Nazis.

· Both sides DON'T force women to accept men in their showers, locker rooms and other intimate spaces.

· Both sides DON’T force females to risk injury by competing with males in physical sports competitions.

· Both sides DON'T provide sanctuary to those who violate our federal immigration laws.

· Both sides DON'T release violent criminal predators back into our communities to re-offend.

· Both sides DON’T defund the police.

· Both sides DON’T loot stores, overturn cars & burn buildings when they view what that see as negative current events or gross injustices.

· Both sides DON’T silence or censor legally protected free speech.

· Both sides DON’T open our borders allowing millions of unvetted people from all over the planet into America & then be forced to provide them free phones, housing, healthcare, spending money, food stamps and more.

· Both sides DON’T advocate communism.