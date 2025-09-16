WE ARE NOT THE SAME. MANY HAVE RETAINED WHAT WERE ONCE CONSIDERED TO BE NORMAL AMERICAN VALUES; MANY HAVE NOT! JFK WOULD BE VIEWED AS A RIGHT WING RADICAL BY TODAY'S DEMOCRATS
THE POLITICS OF MANY OF TODAY'S DEMOCRATS ARE FAR CLOSER TO THOSE OF THE LATE FIDEL CASTRO, CHE GUEVARA OR HUGO CHAVEZ THAN TO OUR LATE PRESIDENT JOHN FITZGERALD KENNEDY.
· Both sides DON'T burn the flag.
· Both sides DON'T attack law enforcement officers.
· Both sides DON'T burn Tesla dealerships & vandalize Tesla vehicles.
· Both sides DON'T forcibly occupy college campuses, highways, wall street, etc.
· Both sides DON'T attack federal courthouses.
· Both sides DON'T call all those with whom they disagree fascists & Nazis.
· Both sides DON'T force women to accept men in their showers, locker rooms and other intimate spaces.
· Both sides DON’T force females to risk injury by competing with males in physical sports competitions.
· Both sides DON'T provide sanctuary to those who violate our federal immigration laws.
· Both sides DON'T release violent criminal predators back into our communities to re-offend.
· Both sides DON’T defund the police.
· Both sides DON’T loot stores, overturn cars & burn buildings when they view what that see as negative current events or gross injustices.
· Both sides DON’T silence or censor legally protected free speech.
· Both sides DON’T open our borders allowing millions of unvetted people from all over the planet into America & then be forced to provide them free phones, housing, healthcare, spending money, food stamps and more.
· Both sides DON’T advocate communism.
