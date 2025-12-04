Islamic fundamentalism is NOT compatible with FREE western civilizations. The two cultures are diametrically opposed to each other in too many life impacting customs & practices. They can live peacefully by not living together. Two profoundly different cultures can co-exist if they live apart with a peaceful live & let live attitude. They can trade with each other; they can respect each other; however, they cannot live together under one government in a common society.

For example, the Pew Research Center study revealed that only 39% of Muslims polled in America said that Muslims in the U.S. should be subject to American courts! When 61% of any culture does not believe in the governing legal system within the existing culture of any nation, conflict is 100% guaranteed to occur. https://centerforsecuritypolicy.org/nationwide-poll-of-us-muslims-shows-thousands-support-shariah-jihad/

· Islamic fundamentalists believe women are property

· Islamic fundamentalists believe in Sharia law - Nearly one-fifth of Muslim respondents said that the use of violence in the United States is justified in order to make shariah the law of the land in this country according to Center for Security Policy

· Islamic fundamentalists believe the call to prayer should be made publicly for all to hear

· Islamic fundamentalists believe women should not be educated beyond an 8th grade level – if that

· Islamic fundamentalists believe in fixed or forced marriages, including for pre-pubescent females

· Islamic fundamentalists believe women should not drive

· Islamic fundamentalists believe women should wear burkas or head to toe loose fitting clothing exposing no or very little skin

· Islamic fundamentalists believe gay people should not exist and, in many cases, should be stoned to death or murdered

· Islamic fundamentalists believe that women should not be permitted to marry a Christian, Jew, atheist nor anyone not of the Islamic faith

· Islamic fundamentalists believe in what they call “honor killings” for family members not adhering to certain aspects of their Islamic beliefs

· Islamic fundamentalists believe that jihad is acceptable and that committing acts of terror against non-believers who do anything offensive to Islam is acceptable

· Islamic fundamentalists believe that suicide bombings to achieve a political outcome is acceptable